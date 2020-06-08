Overview

Dr. Rahul Bose is a Cardiology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Bose works at Cornerstone Doctors in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.