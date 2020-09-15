Dr. Rahul Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Dave, MD
Overview of Dr. Rahul Dave, MD
Dr. Rahul Dave, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Chicago and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Dave works at
Dr. Dave's Office Locations
-
1
Inova Neurology-Alexandria1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 845-1500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Inova Medical Group Neurology Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4500
-
3
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dave?
Dr Dave is awesome. I’ve been to 7 different neurologists who didn’t have in depth knowledge of my rare condition. I finally found Dr. Dave who specializes in unusual disorders. Under his care my life so much better.
About Dr. Rahul Dave, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1700101698
Education & Certifications
- National Institute of Neurological Disorders
- University of Miami-Jackson Memorial Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Chicago
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dave has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dave works at
Dr. Dave has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dave. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.