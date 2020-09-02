Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahul Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rahul Desai, MD
Dr. Rahul Desai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Renton, WA.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
1
Southlake Clinic Dme4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 500, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 690-3493
2
Amg-aurora Cardiovascular Svc-wa2424 S 90th St Ste 300, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 649-1280
3
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 228-3440Monday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 7:30pmSaturday7:00am - 7:30pmSunday7:00am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a TURP procedure through Dr. Desai. He's incredibly thorough and takes his time explaining treatments both pre and post. He's a genuine surgeon that truly cares for his patients. There's never a dumb question for Dr. Desai. He's the best@
About Dr. Rahul Desai, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1790715100
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.