Dr. Rahul Deshmukh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshmukh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Deshmukh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rahul Deshmukh, MD
Dr. Rahul Deshmukh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ponte Vedra, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Dr. Deshmukh works at
Dr. Deshmukh's Office Locations
-
1
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Ponte Vedra232 Ponte Vedra Park Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Southside10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 220, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 634-0640
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- CSX Railroad
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Mayo Clinic
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deshmukh?
Dr. Deshmukh is, without a doubt, the most professional, kind, caring doctor that I have ever met. He easily puts his patient at ease, listens to your questions/concerns, and readily explains everything.
About Dr. Rahul Deshmukh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi, Marathi and Spanish
- 1184671208
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University Med Sch Bringham Womens Hosp|Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders|New England Baptist Hospital
- Resident, Harvard Combined Orthopedic Surgery Program
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deshmukh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deshmukh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deshmukh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deshmukh works at
Dr. Deshmukh has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deshmukh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deshmukh speaks French, Hindi, Marathi and Spanish.
270 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshmukh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshmukh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deshmukh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deshmukh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.