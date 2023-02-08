Overview of Dr. Rahul Deshmukh, MD

Dr. Rahul Deshmukh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ponte Vedra, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.



Dr. Deshmukh works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in Ponte Vedra, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.