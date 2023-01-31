Overview

Dr. Rahul Dixit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Dixit works at Endoscopy Center Of So Cal in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.