Dr. Dixit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahul Dixit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahul Dixit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Dixit works at
Locations
-
1
West Los Angeles Anesthesia Services LLC2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-6789
-
2
Santa Monica Office1301 20th St Ste 280, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (323) 244-4318
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Rahul Dixit, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1508073057
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
