Dr. Rahul Doshi, MD
Dr. Rahul Doshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Scottsdale Healthcare Corp.10200 N 92nd St Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 246-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
I was referred to Dr. Doshi by a trusted family member who is a surgeon in a different Dept. at USC. I thought I needed a heart catheter ablation for my a-fib. But--Dr. Doshi reviewed my history and recommended a different surgeon in a different Dept. (which is unusual as most docs will automatically do what they do and get paid for) - I met with Dr. Doshi's recommended surgeon and the procedure has worked -- my a-fib is cured and it's been 2 years. I'm on no meds. Dr. Doshi had agreed to be my annual cardiologist at USC - but then I discovered he was moving to Honor Health in Scottsdale - where I live. So-- he continues to be my cardiologist. He is on the cutting edge; I trust him; and my surgeon son-in-law told me he would not recommend some of the docs he knew for my problem - but he would Dr. Rahul Doshi.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Cardiovascular Disease
