Dr. Rahul Gaglani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaglani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Gaglani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahul Gaglani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Gaglani works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Rahul Gaglani, MD25395 Hancock Ave Ste 230, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 445-4347
-
2
Advanced Cardiovascular Services29995 Technology Dr Ste 302, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 445-4347Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaglani?
Went in for my EKG which was for a surgical clearance. It went well. Dr. Gaglani came in afterwards and we discussed my test in great detail which I really appreciated. He took time to explain and answer all of my questions. Excellent bedside manner. After having worked in the medical field, I really appreciated the time he took as this was my very first visit to his office. Will be returning for additional preventative testing at my request. Good doctors are hard to find and I have found a good one in Dr. Gaglani. In addition, his staff is attentive, professional and trained. The wait time was less than 10 minutes.
About Dr. Rahul Gaglani, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1558692657
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- St Vincent Cath Med Ctr
- St Vincent Cath Med Ctr Queens-Brooklyn/Mary Immaculate
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaglani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaglani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaglani works at
Dr. Gaglani has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaglani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaglani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaglani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaglani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaglani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.