Dr. Rahul Gilotra, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahul Gilotra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Gilotra works at
Locations
M. Wajeed Khan M.d12016 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 942-2105
Advanced Surgery Center LLC10110 Molecular Dr Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 838-0437
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gilatro is one of the best Dr. I have he listened to me And gave me very sound advice
About Dr. Rahul Gilotra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilotra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilotra accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilotra works at
Dr. Gilotra has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilotra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.