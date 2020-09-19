See All Psychiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (5)
Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD

Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Khurana works at Rahul Khurana, MD in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khurana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rahul Khurana, MD, PC
    901 Boren Ave Ste 1910, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacogenetic Testing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD

    Psychiatry
    English
    Male
    1801961750
    Education & Certifications

    Emory University School of Medicine
    Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
    TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khurana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khurana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khurana works at Rahul Khurana, MD in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Khurana’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

