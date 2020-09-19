See All Psychiatrists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (7)
Map Pin Small Summit, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD

Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Summit, NJ. 

Dr. Malhotra works at Partners in Psychiatry Llp in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Malhotra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Partners in Psychiatry Llp
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 212, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-5700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?

Sep 19, 2020
My daughter was under the care of Dr. Malhotra, from August 2017 to September 2020, when she recently moved to a group home in Pennsylvania. She told him, “You are the best psychiatrist I ever had.”. I fully agree. He has treated my daughter with kindness, compassion and respect. He is the only psychiatrist who treated not only my daughter’s psychiatric problems but also her medical issues as they related to her over-all health. My daughter had a trial period on clozapine in 2007 where an attack of myocarditis was thought to be caused by clozapine. She was taken off of clozapine even though that three-week period on it gave me back my “old” mentally alert daughter. Dr. Malhotra was the only doctor to re-challenge my daughter, in cooperation with her cardiologist, with clozapine starting with 25 mg to 500 mg. It has made such a positive difference in her mental health. He always included my input and listened. I am so grateful for his services.
JoAnn — Sep 19, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Malhotra to family and friends

Dr. Malhotra's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Malhotra

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD.

About Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053626747
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Malhotra works at Partners in Psychiatry Llp in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Malhotra’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.