Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Clinic6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 270 Bldg A, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 765-2800
-
2
Arizona Heart and Vascular Clinic6316 W Union Hills Dr Ste 210, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 765-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?
Dr. Malhotra is a dedicated, caring, and knowledgeable doctor. He went out of his way to send me to the hospital to do a test on me. Yes, I would highly recommend Dr. Malhotra with any issues of the heart.
About Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1629079876
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- SUNY Down State
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- St George's University
- Fordham University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malhotra speaks Hindi and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.