Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Malhotra works at Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Clinic in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.