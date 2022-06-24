Dr. Rahul Mandiga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandiga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Mandiga, MD
Overview of Dr. Rahul Mandiga, MD
Dr. Rahul Mandiga, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Mandiga works at
Dr. Mandiga's Office Locations
-
1
Auburn Office125 3rd St NE Ste 402, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (253) 275-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid of Washington State
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandiga?
Efficient, availability perfect, explains everything in easy to understand language.
About Dr. Rahul Mandiga, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1083800502
Education & Certifications
- Retina & Vitreous of Texas|Retina &amp; Vitreous Of Texas
- Case West Reserve University
- Carney Hospital
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandiga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandiga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandiga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandiga works at
Dr. Mandiga has seen patients for Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandiga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mandiga speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandiga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandiga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandiga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandiga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.