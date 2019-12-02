Overview of Dr. Rahul Naidu, MD

Dr. Rahul Naidu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital and Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.



Dr. Naidu works at Rahul K Naidu MD in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Latrobe, PA and Mount Pleasant, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.