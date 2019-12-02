Dr. Rahul Naidu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Naidu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rahul Naidu, MD
Dr. Rahul Naidu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital and Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Dr. Naidu's Office Locations
Excela Health Otolaryngology (ent) - Greensburg4731 State Route 30 Ste 302, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 830-9350
Excela Health100 Excela Health Dr Ste 102, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 804-1760
Latrobe Area Hospital1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 830-9350
Excela Frick Hospital508 S Church St, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 804-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with this Doctor! He explained things well and asked if I had any questions before ending the appointment. The staff were all friendly and pleasant. I didn’t have to wait long for the Dr. After being in the exam room.
About Dr. Rahul Naidu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1740388701
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
