Dr. Rahul Nath, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Mangonia Park, FL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rahul Nath, MD

Dr. Rahul Nath, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Nath works at St Mary's Medical Center, West Palm Beach, FL in Mangonia Park, FL with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nath's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Nath's West Palm Beach FL
    901 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 592-9900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Nerve and Paralysis Institute
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2290, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 592-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brachial Plexus Injuries
Dropfoot
Erb's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Injuries
Dropfoot
Erb's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Erb's Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve and Brachial Plexus Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 04, 2018
    Knowledgeable, compassionate and a truely talented surgeon. Dr. Nath has a great bedside manner with children & parents. We have chosen to treat with him for the past 10 years. Dr. Nath profoundly changed the course of our daughters life for the better. His staff is nothing short of great. High level of communication, easy to work with, knowledgable & caring. Our experience has been that Dr. Nath and his office are patient centered and excellent at what they do.
    Jenna B. in Cypress TX — Feb 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rahul Nath, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548337371
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahul Nath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

