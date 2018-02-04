Dr. Rahul Nath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Nath, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Nath's West Palm Beach FL901 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (713) 592-9900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Nerve and Paralysis Institute6400 Fannin St Ste 2290, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 592-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Knowledgeable, compassionate and a truely talented surgeon. Dr. Nath has a great bedside manner with children & parents. We have chosen to treat with him for the past 10 years. Dr. Nath profoundly changed the course of our daughters life for the better. His staff is nothing short of great. High level of communication, easy to work with, knowledgable & caring. Our experience has been that Dr. Nath and his office are patient centered and excellent at what they do.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
