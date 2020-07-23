See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Rahul Patel, MD

Interventional Radiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rahul Patel, MD

Dr. Rahul Patel, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Patel works at Mount Sinai Physician Office in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Transcatheter Embolization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Ronald M Shelton MD
    5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Aneurysm
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Aneurysm
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Venous Compression
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Insufficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rahul Patel, MD

    • Interventional Radiology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1740482918
    Education & Certifications

    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Mount Sinai Physician Office in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Vascular Transcatheter Embolization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

