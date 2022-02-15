See All Neuroradiologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Rahul V Pawar, MD

Neuroradiology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rahul V Pawar, MD

Dr. Rahul V Pawar, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from Boston University School of Medicine (Massachusetts) and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Pawar works at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pawar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Radiology
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7282

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Angiography
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
MRA (Magnetic Resonance Angiography)
Cerebral Angiography
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
MRA (Magnetic Resonance Angiography)

Cerebral Angiography
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
MRA (Magnetic Resonance Angiography)
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
PET Scan
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Pituitary Tumor
Ultrasound
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
X-Ray
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 15, 2022
    Dr. Pawar interpreted my daughter's MRI. His report, although concise, was very informative. Because of his factual observation of the findings, he avoided unnecessary and excessive use of terms in his interpretation, my daughter was able to be treated immediately. His report was meticulous, and undoubtedly accurate, which resulted in her receiving the proper care.
    About Dr. Rahul V Pawar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroradiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487819553
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Lagone Medical Center and School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School of Medicine (Massachusetts)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahul V Pawar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pawar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pawar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pawar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pawar works at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pawar’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pawar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pawar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pawar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pawar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

