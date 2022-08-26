Overview of Dr. Rahul Prakash, MD

Dr. Rahul Prakash, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Prakash works at Renal Clinic of Houston in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.