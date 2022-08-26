Dr. Rahul Prakash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Prakash, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rahul Prakash, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Prakash's Office Locations
Renal Clinic of Houston411 Park Grove Dr Ste 310, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 412-0800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Renal Clinic of Houston902 Frostwood Dr Ste 165, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 930-1887
Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 355, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3809
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prakash has taken excellent care of me over the past 5 years. He has at all times addressed any concerns I might have had. I owe my life to his intervention at the the beginning of our relationship. He called me at 11:30 P.M. after reviewing my labs , and had me go immediately to the ER. He continued to provide excellent care afterward.
About Dr. Rahul Prakash, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1902846108
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University School Of Medicine
- Maulana Azad Medical College|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prakash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prakash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prakash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prakash has seen patients for Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prakash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prakash speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Prakash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.