Dr. Rahul Prakash, MD

Nephrology
4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rahul Prakash, MD

Dr. Rahul Prakash, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Prakash works at Renal Clinic of Houston in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prakash's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Clinic of Houston
    411 Park Grove Dr Ste 310, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 412-0800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Renal Clinic of Houston
    902 Frostwood Dr Ste 165, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-1887
  3. 3
    Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)
    21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 355, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3809

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MetLife
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Dr. Prakash has taken excellent care of me over the past 5 years. He has at all times addressed any concerns I might have had. I owe my life to his intervention at the the beginning of our relationship. He called me at 11:30 P.M. after reviewing my labs , and had me go immediately to the ER. He continued to provide excellent care afterward.
    Michael Moss — Aug 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rahul Prakash, MD
    About Dr. Rahul Prakash, MD

    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1902846108
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahul Prakash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prakash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prakash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prakash has seen patients for Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prakash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Prakash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

