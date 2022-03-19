Overview of Dr. Rahul Reddy, MD

Dr. Rahul Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|Vanderbilt Eye Institute



Dr. Reddy works at Associated Retina Consultants, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ, Prescott Valley, AZ, Prescott, AZ, Sedona, AZ, Goodyear, AZ, Payson, AZ and Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinitis, Macular Hole and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.