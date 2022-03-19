Dr. Rahul Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Rahul Reddy, MD
Dr. Rahul Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|Vanderbilt Eye Institute
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
1
Associated Retina Consultants1750 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 242-4928
2
Associated Retinal Consultants, Peoria office15353 N 91st Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 242-4928
3
Associated Retina Consultants14500 N Northsight Blvd Ste 121, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 242-4928
4
Rummel Optical2517 N Great Western Dr Ste I, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (602) 242-4928
5
Rummel Eye Care PC1022 Willow Creek Rd Ste 200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (602) 242-4928
6
Associated Retina Consultants Ltd.95 Soldiers Pass Rd Ste B, Sedona, AZ 86336 Directions (602) 242-4928
7
Associated Retina Consultants1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 250, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 535-5779
8
Associated Retina Consultants302 W Main St, Payson, AZ 85541 Directions (602) 242-4928
9
The Eye & Laser Center900 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (602) 242-4928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
Ratings & Reviews
I arrived at Dr. Reddy's office blind in my left eye. He determined at the visit that I had a macula detachment. His office scheduled an emergency surgery for the following morning and fast forward 5 months later I now have 20/30 vision in that eye and was able to keep my CDL and my occupation. Dr. Reddy and his staff were all very kind and made me feel comfortable through the whole process. Dr. Reddy is on the top of my list for favorite people!!!
About Dr. Rahul Reddy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1083806863
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|Vanderbilt Eye Institute
- Case Western Reserve - University Hospitals
- SUMMA HEALTH SYSTEM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Chorioretinitis, Macular Hole and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.