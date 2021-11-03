Dr. Rahul Sachdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Sachdev, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rahul Sachdev, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Edison Office4 Ethel Rd Ste 405A, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 339-9300
Cranford Office123 N Union Ave, Cranford, NJ 07016 Directions (732) 339-9300
Princeton Office114 Stanhope St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (732) 339-9300
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Was a patient here for exactly a year. The initial tests took some time to complete, but once done, things went pretty quickly. We did 4 rounds of IUI, and then got pregnant on our first round of IVF. Dr. Sachdev was very attentive, starting each appointment with a thorough rundown of all our stats etc, and then answering any questions we had. Shamara was an excellent nurse, who returned phone calls quickly. Roopika was excellent at tracking down the insurance company for any necessary answers. Overall, I am happy to be done, but it's bittersweet leaving!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1841228921
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
