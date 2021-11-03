See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Rahul Sachdev, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rahul Sachdev, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Sachdev works at Advanced Reproductive Medicine in Edison, NJ with other offices in Cranford, NJ and Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edison Office
    4 Ethel Rd Ste 405A, Edison, NJ 08817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 339-9300
  2. 2
    Cranford Office
    123 N Union Ave, Cranford, NJ 07016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 339-9300
  3. 3
    Princeton Office
    114 Stanhope St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 339-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 03, 2021
    Was a patient here for exactly a year. The initial tests took some time to complete, but once done, things went pretty quickly. We did 4 rounds of IUI, and then got pregnant on our first round of IVF. Dr. Sachdev was very attentive, starting each appointment with a thorough rundown of all our stats etc, and then answering any questions we had. Shamara was an excellent nurse, who returned phone calls quickly. Roopika was excellent at tracking down the insurance company for any necessary answers. Overall, I am happy to be done, but it's bittersweet leaving!
    Kayla B. — Nov 03, 2021
    About Dr. Rahul Sachdev, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1841228921
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
