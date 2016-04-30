Overview

Dr. Rahul Sakhuja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Sakhuja works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.