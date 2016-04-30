Dr. Sakhuja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahul Sakhuja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahul Sakhuja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-2403Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sakhuja is a very professional, compassionate, caring physician who provided excellent care to my Mom. He saved her life. The only negative thing I can say about Dr. Sakhuja, is that he left Southwest Virginia and everyone here wishes he would have stayed!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Rahul Sakhuja, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1164681607
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Sakhuja has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakhuja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
