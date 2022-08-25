Dr. Rahul Sarna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Sarna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rahul Sarna, MD
Dr. Rahul Sarna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, Coryell Memorial Hospital, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Sarna works at
Dr. Sarna's Office Locations
-
1
San Marcos1320 Wonder World Dr Ste 106, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 851-1165
-
2
Lone Star Spine & Pain Institute2115 Stephens Pl Ste 1400, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 715-0583
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- Coryell Memorial Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarna?
Dr Sarna and his staff are the best. He has managed my pain for a long time. He keeps me moving. Wouldn’t go to any one else. He’s very knowledgeable and thorough.
About Dr. Rahul Sarna, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1184987174
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarna works at
Dr. Sarna has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.