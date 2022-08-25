Overview of Dr. Rahul Sarna, MD

Dr. Rahul Sarna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, Coryell Memorial Hospital, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Sarna works at Lone Star Spine and Pain Institute in San Marcos, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.