Dr. Rahul Seth, DO
Overview of Dr. Rahul Seth, DO
Dr. Rahul Seth, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Seth's Office Locations
Upstate University Hospital750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-8200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 140 W 6th St Ste 110, Oswego, NY 13126 Directions (315) 342-6215
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable. Did not talk down to me. Felt like he know his stuff. Excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Rahul Seth, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
