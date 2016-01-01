Overview of Dr. Rahul Shah, MD

Dr. Rahul Shah, MD is a Neurocritical Care Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurocritical Care, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Dignity Health Medical Institute of Central Ca in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.