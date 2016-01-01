Dr. Rahul Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Rahul Shah, MD
Dr. Rahul Shah, MD is a Neurocritical Care Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurocritical Care, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
United Neuroscience INC3838 San Dimas St Ste A140, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 632-7126Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- GEMCare
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rahul Shah, MD
- Neurocritical Care
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1073860938
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
