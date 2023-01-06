Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD
Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Cardiac Solutions13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816
Cardiac Solutions-Glendale Office5651 W Talavi Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
He remembers everything about his patients, even the most mundane details. This man genuinely cares. He takes the time to listen and he is very methodical. He also has a great sense of humor which puts patients at ease!
- Cardiology
- Wake Forest University
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
