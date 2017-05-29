See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (51)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD

Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Sharma works at Rahul Sharma MD Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rahul Sharma MD Inc.
    9610 Stockdale Hwy Unit B, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 664-0314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235192220
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma works at Rahul Sharma MD Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

