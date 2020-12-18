Dr. Rahul Sonone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Sonone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rahul Sonone, MD
Dr. Rahul Sonone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.
Dr. Sonone's Office Locations
Memphis Primary Care and Wellness Associates Pllc7645 Wolf River Cir Ste 100, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 405-0275
Memphis Neurology Professional Limited Liability Company7684 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 405-0275
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband is a patient of Dr Sonone for migraines. Dr Sonone is very thorough, listens to you and gives you all the time you need. He does not rush you and we find him very caring and personable.
About Dr. Rahul Sonone, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1881815801
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Epilepsy and Neurology
