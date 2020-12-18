Overview of Dr. Rahul Sonone, MD

Dr. Rahul Sonone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.



Dr. Sonone works at Memphis Neurology in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.