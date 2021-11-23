Overview

Dr. Rahul Sood, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, Chilton Medical Center, Phelps Hospital and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Sood works at Metro Pain Centers in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Staten Island, NY, Middletown, NJ, Montvale, NJ and Ardsley, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.