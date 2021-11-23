Dr. Rahul Sood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Sood, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahul Sood, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, Chilton Medical Center, Phelps Hospital and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Sood works at
Locations
-
1
Mid-state Anesthesia Consultants LLC50 Mount Prospect Ave Ste 209, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (862) 238-8250
-
2
Staten Island Office4351 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (862) 238-8250
-
3
Middletown20 Cherry Tree Farm Rd, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (862) 238-8250
-
4
Montvale Surgical Center LLC6 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (862) 238-8250
-
5
Sood Medical LLC1 Bridge St Fl 1, Ardsley, NY 10502 Directions (862) 238-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Bergen New Bridge Medical Center
- Chilton Medical Center
- Phelps Hospital
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Pipefitters
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sood?
I've been a patient with Dr. Sood for nearly 7 years. I find him to be a thorough and compassionate doctor. He's dedicated to serving his Patients in every aspect with respect to finding the correct action plan in treating their pain.
About Dr. Rahul Sood, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1861625279
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson Univ Hosp
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Long Beach Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sood works at
Dr. Sood has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sood speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.