Dr. Rahul Tonk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rahul Tonk, MD
Dr. Rahul Tonk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from Rutgers University and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Tonk works at
Dr. Tonk's Office Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 326-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Rahul Tonk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst University Miami
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Rutgers University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tonk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tonk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tonk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tonk has seen patients for Pterygium, Visual Field Defects and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tonk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.