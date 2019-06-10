Overview of Dr. Rahul Tonk, MD

Dr. Rahul Tonk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from Rutgers University and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Tonk works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Visual Field Defects and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.