Dr. Rahul Vemula, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small West Long Branch, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rahul Vemula, MD

Dr. Rahul Vemula, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Vemula works at Endocrinology Center of New Jersey in West Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Manasquan, NJ and Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vemula's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kominos Integrative Cardiology LLC
    107 Monmouth Rd Ste 201, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 963-0809
  2. 2
    Michael Nagy, MD, FACS, Plastic Surgery of The Face & Body
    2333 HIGHWAY 34, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 282-0002
  3. 3
    Monmouth Medical Center
    300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 963-0809
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2023
    I can't begin to say how great Dr. Vemula and staff are. When first diagnosed with breast cancer last year, his staff were able to get me an appointment immediately. He is extremely concerned about his patients health and goes far over and beyond most doctors. I was traveling and had a small issue while in Florida. He insisted on speaking to the ER doctor personally to help me through that issue. GREAT DOCTOR
    Patricia Rogers — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rahul Vemula, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1053572024
    Education & Certifications

    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahul Vemula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vemula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vemula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vemula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vemula has seen patients for Bedsores and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vemula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vemula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

