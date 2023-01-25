Dr. Rahul Vemula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vemula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Vemula, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Kominos Integrative Cardiology LLC107 Monmouth Rd Ste 201, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 963-0809
Michael Nagy, MD, FACS, Plastic Surgery of The Face & Body2333 HIGHWAY 34, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 282-0002
Monmouth Medical Center300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 963-0809Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Monmouth Medical Center
- QualCare
I can't begin to say how great Dr. Vemula and staff are. When first diagnosed with breast cancer last year, his staff were able to get me an appointment immediately. He is extremely concerned about his patients health and goes far over and beyond most doctors. I was traveling and had a small issue while in Florida. He insisted on speaking to the ER doctor personally to help me through that issue. GREAT DOCTOR
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Vemula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vemula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vemula has seen patients for Bedsores and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vemula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vemula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.