Dr. Rahuldev Bhalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahuldev Bhalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rahuldev Bhalla, MD
Dr. Rahuldev Bhalla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stirling, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Bhalla works at
Dr. Bhalla's Office Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Medical Group North1072 Valley Rd, Stirling, NJ 07980 Directions (516) 548-5764
-
2
Stuart Baskin M D P A225 Millburn Ave Ste 304, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 929-5354
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhalla?
my annual consultation. Dr. Bhalla is attentive, professional and patient. He used to be at NJUROLGY in Millburn,, and is now with RWJBarnabas health (1072 Valley Rd. in Stirling)
About Dr. Rahuldev Bhalla, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1184654162
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhalla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhalla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhalla works at
Dr. Bhalla has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhalla speaks Russian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.