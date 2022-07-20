Overview of Dr. Rahuldev Bhalla, MD

Dr. Rahuldev Bhalla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stirling, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Bhalla works at Associates Internal Medicine in Stirling, NJ with other offices in Millburn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.