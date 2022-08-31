Dr. Raid Abu-Awwad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu-Awwad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raid Abu-Awwad, MD
Overview
Dr. Raid Abu-Awwad, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. Abu-Awwad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Via Christi Clinic3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 448-6914Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abu-Awwad?
Progress check
About Dr. Raid Abu-Awwad, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1386945392
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abu-Awwad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abu-Awwad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abu-Awwad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abu-Awwad works at
Dr. Abu-Awwad has seen patients for Respiratory Failure, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abu-Awwad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu-Awwad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu-Awwad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu-Awwad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu-Awwad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.