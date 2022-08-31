Overview

Dr. Raid Abu-Awwad, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Abu-Awwad works at Via Christi Clinic in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Failure, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.