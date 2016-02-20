Overview

Dr. Raif Elsakr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Elsakr works at Gastro One in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS and Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.