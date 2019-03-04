Dr. Raimel Perez Pasiliao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez Pasiliao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raimel Perez Pasiliao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chino, CA.
Raimel Y. Perez-pasiliao MD Inc.12574 Central Ave, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 627-7433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
La Dra. Perez es una fantástica pediatra muy atenta muy dulce con los niños siempre con una sonrisa para sus pacientes no había encontrado ninguna pediatra tan amable su personal es también muy atento en lo principal Erika súper atenta a todo cualquier cosa o duda ella siempre para resolver esta siempre al pendiente de devolver las llamas lo más pronto posible.
- Pediatrics
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez Pasiliao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez Pasiliao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez Pasiliao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez Pasiliao speaks Tagalog.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez Pasiliao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez Pasiliao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez Pasiliao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez Pasiliao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.