Dr. Raimonda Goldman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raimonda Goldman, DO
Dr. Raimonda Goldman, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Goldman works at
Dr. Goldman's Office Locations
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 227-6008Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
St. John's Riverside Hospital967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 964-4444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldman is the most kind, sensitive, and knowledgeable doctor I have met. She took wonderful care of my father for 7 years and my sister for 3 years. We miss seeing her at Holy Name for my sisters check ups.
About Dr. Raimonda Goldman, DO
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Medical Oncology
