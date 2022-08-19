Overview

Dr. Raimundo Acosta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Metropolitana and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Acosta works at Cardiology Asscts Of Miami Bch in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.