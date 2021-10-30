Overview of Dr. Raimundo Obregon, MD

Dr. Raimundo Obregon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Obregon works at Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.