Overview of Dr. Raina Ernstoff, MD

Dr. Raina Ernstoff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Ernstoff works at Raina Ernstoff M.d.p.c. in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.