Overview of Dr. Raina Ferzoco, MD

Dr. Raina Ferzoco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine, Gainesville, Florida and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital, Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Ferzoco works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.