Dr. Raina Shivashankar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shivashankar works at Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.