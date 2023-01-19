Overview of Dr. Rainer Sachse, MD

Dr. Rainer Sachse, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FRIEDRICH-ALEXANDER-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Sachse works at Broward Plastic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.