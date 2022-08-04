Overview of Dr. Rainier Aquino, MD

Dr. Rainier Aquino, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Aquino works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.