Dr. Rainier Aquino, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Ocean Medical Center 2nd Floor Wound Care425 Jack Martin Blvd Fl 1, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 838-3894
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aquino is one of the top vascular surgeons in the country. Exceptional patient care is his main priority; he goes out of his way to ensure his patients are well taken care of. He is the most knowledgeable physician I have encountered in all my years. He is also very handsome, which is an added bonus!!
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Aquino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aquino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aquino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aquino has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aquino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aquino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aquino.
