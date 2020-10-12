Dr. Rainier Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rainier Diaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Rainier Diaz, MD
Dr. Rainier Diaz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ.

Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
1
Palo Verde Behavioral Health2695 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 324-4340
2
Sonora Behavioral Health Hospital6050 N Corona Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 469-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diaz really does care about your mental health. He is excellent at monitoring medications with you. He is very knowledgeable about symptoms and medication. I trust his judgement and refer him to anyone needing his services. I know that since Dr Diaz has been my Doctor, I have been much better dealing with my depression and anxiety. I never feel rushed thru one if his appointments, he gives me the time to make sure I address all my concerns and how I am doing. If I need to see him sooner than my 3 Month visit, he always has Office Hours on Tuesday evenings.
About Dr. Rainier Diaz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1942256482
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods.