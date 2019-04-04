See All Pediatricians in Victorville, CA
Dr. Rainilda Valencia, MD

Pediatrics
2.3 (37)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rainilda Valencia, MD

Dr. Rainilda Valencia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Valencia works at RAINILDA P VALENCIA, M.D., INC in Victorville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Valencia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rainilda P. Valencia M.d. Inc.
    12677 Hesperia Rd Ste 160, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 955-5656

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Apr 04, 2019
    Do they do walk ins
    — Apr 04, 2019
    About Dr. Rainilda Valencia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114009107
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valencia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valencia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Valencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valencia works at RAINILDA P VALENCIA, M.D., INC in Victorville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Valencia’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Valencia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valencia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valencia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valencia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

