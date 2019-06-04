Overview of Dr. Rainna Bahadur, MD

Dr. Rainna Bahadur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. Bahadur works at Eye Associates Of The South in Biloxi, MS with other offices in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.