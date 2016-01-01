See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Rainu Kaushal, MD

Internal Medicine
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rainu Kaushal, MD

Dr. Rainu Kaushal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Kaushal works at Neonatal Medicine in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaushal's Office Locations

    Neonatal Medicine
    515 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-9401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Rainu Kaushal, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558414524
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
