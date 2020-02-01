Dr. Raisa Platte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Platte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raisa Platte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raisa Platte, MD
Dr. Raisa Platte, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from M. Gorky Donetsk State Medical University (SOM), Medical education and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Platte's Office Locations
Mc221 25 Michigan St Ne31 Michigan St NE Ste 6200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-3304
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most caring providers I have ever encountered. She held my hand in the operating room as we waited for the procedure to start. I was so touched.
About Dr. Raisa Platte, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center|Geisinger Medical Center (GME)
- Geisinger Medical Center (GME)
- Ukrainian Academy of Medical Sciences
- M. Gorky Donetsk State Medical University (SOM), Medical education
- Donetsk National Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Platte has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Platte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Platte speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
