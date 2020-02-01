See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Raisa Platte, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raisa Platte, MD

Dr. Raisa Platte, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from M. Gorky Donetsk State Medical University (SOM), Medical education and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Platte works at Mc221 25 Michigan St Ne in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Platte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mc221 25 Michigan St Ne
    31 Michigan St NE Ste 6200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 391-3304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstim® Procedure for Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neuromodulation Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Repair Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Spectrum Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raisa Platte, MD

    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    • 1285892653
    Education & Certifications

    • Geisinger Medical Center|Geisinger Medical Center (GME)
    • Geisinger Medical Center (GME)
    • Ukrainian Academy of Medical Sciences
    • M. Gorky Donetsk State Medical University (SOM), Medical education
    • Donetsk National Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raisa Platte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Platte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Platte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Platte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Platte works at Mc221 25 Michigan St Ne in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Platte’s profile.

    Dr. Platte has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Platte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Platte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Platte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Platte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

