Dr. Raisa Platte, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from M. Gorky Donetsk State Medical University (SOM), Medical education and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Platte works at Mc221 25 Michigan St Ne in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.