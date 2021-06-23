See All Plastic Surgeons in Brandon, FL
Dr. Raj Ambay, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (43)
Brandon, FL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raj Ambay, MD

Dr. Raj Ambay, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

Dr. Ambay works at Ambay Plastic Surgery in Brandon, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ambay's Office Locations

    Ambay Plastic Surgery
    431 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 406-4448
    Ambay Plastic Surgery
    27716 Cashford Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 406-4448
    360 Dermatology
    2441 Oak Myrtle Ln Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Abdominal Pain
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Abdominal Pain

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 23, 2021
    Dr. Ambay is in every way, an amazing surgeon with a heart of gold. The moment I met him I knew he would be transforming my life and he most certainly did. He took the time to answer all my questions. I left after my consultation with confident feeling and was excited about how he would be walking me through this journey. Do not hesitate to have him be your cosmetic surgeon.
    Susan Adam — Jun 23, 2021
    About Dr. Raj Ambay, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1740230762
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas-M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
    • Mayo Medical School
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raj Ambay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ambay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ambay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

