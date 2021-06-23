Overview of Dr. Raj Ambay, MD

Dr. Raj Ambay, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Ambay works at Ambay Plastic Surgery in Brandon, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.