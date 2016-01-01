Dr. Raj Balasundaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balasundaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Balasundaram, MD
Dr. Raj Balasundaram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Balasundaram works at
Alignment Health Plan11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 400, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-1070
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1083840367
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Balasundaram accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balasundaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Balasundaram. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balasundaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balasundaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balasundaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.