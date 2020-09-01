See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Austell, GA
Dr. Raj Bhole, MD

Dr. Raj Bhole, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raj Bhole, MD

Dr. Raj Bhole, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.

Dr. Bhole works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Austell, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA, Douglasville, GA and Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austell Office
    2041 Mesa Valley Way Ste 100, Austell, GA 30106 (770) 944-1100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 207, Smyrna, GA 30080 (770) 423-2180
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    6001 Professional Pkwy Ste 1040, Douglasville, GA 30134 (770) 949-7400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    3698 Largent Way NW Ste 103, Marietta, GA 30064 (678) 354-2883
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Steroid Injection
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Osteoarthritis
Steroid Injection
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis
Steroid Injection
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 01, 2020
    I had severe plantar fasciitis, I wasn't able to walk without pain. I had previous injections, splinting, dry needling and exercises and nothing was working. Dr. Bhole and his staff were very friendly and immediately got me on their schedule surgery to relieve this pain. As of today I am 4 weeks post op and I have zero pain. I had zero pain with the surgery or after. I would highly refer all of my friends and family to see him for any foot pain! THANK YOU DR. BHOLE!!
    Heather Adams — Sep 01, 2020
    Dr. Raj Bhole, MD
    Dr. Bhole's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Bhole

    About Dr. Raj Bhole, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518952282
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • AO Fellowship University of Washington
    Residency
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mercy Catholic Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Med Coll
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raj Bhole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

