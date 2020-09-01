Overview of Dr. Raj Bhole, MD

Dr. Raj Bhole, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.



Dr. Bhole works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Austell, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA, Douglasville, GA and Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.