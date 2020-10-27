Dr. Raj Butani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Butani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raj Butani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Butani works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates1135 116th Ave NE Ste 560, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 467-0150
-
2
Issaquah1301 4th Ave NW Unit 303, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 467-0150
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My procedure was performed at Eastside Endoscopy in Issaquah, WA. I was very pleased with the staff courtesy, proficiency, and facility. Dr Raj Butani was my doctor. I researched him beforehand and felt he was well qualified, and made me feel very safe in his hands. Day of procedure, he greeted me in the prep room and fully reviewed with me, my history for prior related proceedures (done by other doctors in other states) and clearly explained what to expect on this visit/proceedure. Every person i met involved at this facility, was very kind, informed, and helped me feel safe and secure. Office Greeter, Prep Nurse, Anesthesiologist, Doctor Butani, and Discharge Attendent. Excellent experience.
About Dr. Raj Butani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1285695221
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Srvs Health Edn
- Brooke Army Med Center
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
