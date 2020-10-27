Overview

Dr. Raj Butani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Butani works at Overlake Internal Medicine Associates in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Unexplained Weight Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.